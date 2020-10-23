Richard L. Webb, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Webb, 91, of Cortland, died early Sunday morning, October 18, 2020, at St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born August 25, 1929, in Lordstown, a son of the late Benjamin and Olive (Moeschberger) Webb.

Richard was a 1947 graduate of Lordstown High School.

He was employed as a store manager for the former Hamilton and Meigs Hardware Store in Warren for many years.

He married the former Virginia M. McNaughton in 1948 and she preceded him in death in 1981. He then married the former Norma Haines in 1982 and she preceded him in death in 2013.

Richard was a member of the Champion Christian Church.

He enjoyed sports, especially the Cleveland teams, Cavaliers, Browns, and Indians. Richard was a friendly, likeable man. Everyone who met him enjoyed his company.

He is survived by his three children; Rick (Linda) Webb, of Cortland, Daniel (Valjean) Webb, of Cape Coral, Florida and Penny Jones, of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He also leaves behind three stepsons; Steven and George Serbin, both of Warren, and James (Beverly) Serbin, of Champion; a brother, Jerry (Norma) Webb, of Champion; fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his first and second wives, Richard was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Webb; two brothers; Kenneth and William Webb and a sister, Hazel Andrella.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with the Rev. Kenneth Hopkins officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Due to the current public health situation and state mandate those attending are required to wear a facial covering and observe social distancing protocols. Also, for those not staying for services, it is kindly asked that after paying respects to the family, you promptly depart the funeral home.

Richard will be laid to rest in the Champion Township Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: