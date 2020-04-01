Richard L. Hites, West Farmington, Ohio

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Hites, 77, of West Farmington, Ohio passed away at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence.

He was born January 3, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert Gillispie Hites and the late Stella Maude Frampton Hites.

Richard was employed as a industrial electrician at Eaton Corporation and he also was a taxi driver for the Amish.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and also served in the National Guard.

Richard enjoyed tinkering and fixing anything mechanical. He especially enjoyed repairing automobiles. In his younger years, he owned and operated his own auto repair business and gas station. He was a regular “Jack of All Trades” type of person having built two homes.

Surviving are two daughters, Dianne Cottrill of West Farmington, Ohio and Sherrie (Gregory) Millsape of Southington, Ohio; son, Richard Scott Hites of Warren, Ohio; former wife with whom he was close, Judith Hites of West Farmington, Ohio; five grandchildren, Leslie (Bob) Collins, Brittany Cottrill, Deanna Horton, Leea and Corbin Hites and Ryan Frederick; along with six great-grandchildren, Noah and Gavin Collins, Lillee and Lyla Cottrill and Mariah and Arianna Horton. Also surviving are two brothers, Robert (Linda) Hites of Warren, Ohio and Johnny Hites of North Bloomfield, Ohio and a sister, Wren (Walt) Sanders of Colebrook, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandchild, Lee Allan Cottrill.

A private memorial service will be held the Sager Memorial Cemetery Chapel.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 2, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.