Richard L. Carpenter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Carpenter, 65, of Youngstown, passed away surrounded by his loving family Saturday evening, January 11, 2020, at his residence.

He was born June 24, 1954, in Ravenna, the son of Roy and Melva (Waugerman) Carpenter.

Richard was a 1973 graduate of LaBrae High School and was employed as a retail sales manager for many years prior to retiring. He worked for Montgomery Ward, Murphy’s Mart, Ames and most recently, Family Dollar.

He married the former Mildred J. Bundy on June 12, 1976. They shared almost 44 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Richard enjoyed reading, traveling and he liked to study history. He was also a nature lover and enjoyed animals and working in his yard.

Besides his wife, Richard is survived by his son, Michael S. (Amanda) Carpenter of Boardman and two grandchildren, Natalia and Isaac.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, at the North Bristol Christian Church, 1955 Hyde Oakfield Road NW, Bristolville, OH 44402, with the Rev. Dale Briggs officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, at the North Bristol Christian Church.

Richard will be laid to rest in the Sager Memorial Cemetery, Bristolville.

In lieu of flowers Richard’s family requests material contributions be made to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, in his memory.

Arrangements for Mr. Carpenter are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.