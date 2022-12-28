WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 26, 2022, Richard K. McVicker went home to be with our heavenly father at 65 years of age.

Born to Evelyn and Walter McVicker on October 9, 1957, in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Richard married the love of his life, Paula McDaniel, on November 29, 1974, in Warren, Ohio, where they spent the next 48 years working and raising a family.

Richard was affectionately known as “Butch” by his family and friends.

Richard was previously employed as a locksmith for Yale Protective Systems (Joe the Key Man).

He was known for his quick wit and craftsmanship abilities. His passion for antiques and clocks is evident in his home. He spent a lot of time outdoors in his youth, hunting and fishing with his beloved father and uncles.

Richard leaves behind his devoted and loving wife, Paula; son, Gene (Kelly) McVicker; three daughters, Stephanie (Ken) Koczwara, Jamie (Jason) Pinto and Brittany (Ron) Bennett; six grandsons, Kaleb McVicker, Chase (Emily) Persing, Joshua McVicker, Brenden Persing, Mason McVicker and Alex Bennett; a granddaughter, Mikalyn Todd; 11 stepgrandchildren; two sisters, Theresa (Luke) Kessel and Jennifer (Tim) Clark; two brothers, Eric McVicker and Rodney Davis; three sisters-in-law, Debbie Tackett, Mary Harcarik and Sally McDaniel; brother-in-law, Charles (Debra) McDaniel, plus a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife’s parents, Betty and John McDaniel; stepmother, Margaret McVicker; brothers, Gary McVicker and Dale Davis; sister, Joann Davis; brothers-in-law, Kenny Tackett and Ted Harcarik and nephew, Jeremy Holmes.

A private service will be held for the immediate family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be open to all friends and family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.