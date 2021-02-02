Richard James Lawrence, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard James Lawrence, 64, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Hospice House.



He was born March 14, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late James E. and the late Mildred (Gillespie) Lawrence.



Richard graduated from Western Reserve High School and was employed as a custodian at Youngstown State University and later at the Jewish Center in Youngstown.

He was a veteran of the United States Marines having served from 1979 – 1986, at which time he was honorably discharged.



He enjoyed watching wrestling and NASCAR and was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan. Richard also liked to go fishing.



Richard is survived by his sisters, Hope Robinson of Warren, Ohio, Kathleen Lawrence of North Royalton, Ohio, Linda Henderson of Clearwater, Florida, Karen Leach of Youngstown, Ohio, Diana Young of Champion, Ohio and Sandy Sudano of Niles, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his sister, Candace McCracken.



No services will be held at this time.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

