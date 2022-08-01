WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard James Hanson, 88, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 26, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Hugh James Hanson and Miriam (Krahl) Hanson.

On November 4, 1978, he married Linda Monus with whom he shared a loving 43 years together.

Richard was a graduate of Howland High School Class of 1952. He received his bachelor’s degree from the General Motors Institute in Mechanical Engineering.

Richard worked as an engineer for Packard Electric where he earned several patents in product design and development.

He was a lover of knowledge and accumulated an impressive home library on a variety of subjects. When he wasn’t reading, he was drawing. His natural artistic talent was enhanced by courses at the Cleveland Institute of Art. He also enjoyed genealogy research. His personal library contains an anthology of family history, and he helped others with their searches as well through his time on the Trumbull County Genealogical Society. Other passions included chess, cars, nature and sports.

Richard was a longtime member of Warren First United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda (Monus) Hanson of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Lara (Martin) Mahoney of Olmsted Falls, Ohio; son, Hugh James (Alexis Katafiasz) Hanson of Toledo, Ohio; daughter, Sara Elizabeth Hanson of Warren, Ohio; grandson, Martin Dominick Mahoney III and granddaughter, Kathleen “Katie” Mahoney.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Howard Hanson.

Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio, on Saturday, August 6, at 11:00 a.m. where Pastor Matt Darrin will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.