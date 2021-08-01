Richard J. Pitzer, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” J. Pitzer, 83, of Cortland, Ohio, passed on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born March 6, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Frank and Jenette (Keyser) Pitzer.

On May 27, 1961, he married Gloria Jean Lewis and they spent 60 years happily married until her passing on June 12 of this year.



He was a graduate of Howland High School class of 1956, where he wrestled, boxed and was a bodybuilder.

Dick worked for Packard Electric, most recently as a foreman, retiring in 2001.

He served briefly in the United States Navy.



Dick and his brother, Bob, co-founded the Howland Road Hounds Drag Racing and Street Rod Club.

Gloria and Dick were members of the Ashtabula Yacht Club for two decades, starting in 1978. He was an avid fisherman and yachtsmen.

Later in life, he and Gloria took up camping. He enjoyed gardening, crafts, refurbishing boats and cars. He also enjoyed all forms of woodworking and home remodeling.



Dick was smart, witty, very creative and mechanically minded. He enjoyed passing down knowledge to his two sons and grandchildren.



Left to cherish his memories, are his sons, Richard B. Pitzer of Columbus, Ohio and Gregory A. (Tiffany Cassidy) Pitzer, of Cortland, Ohio; grandson, Alex Pitzer; granddaughter, Chelsea Lynne Pitzer; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gloria Jean Pitzer; his parents and brother, Robert Pitzer.



In keeping with Dick’s wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. A private memorial service will take place.



Arrangements for Mr. Pitzer are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

