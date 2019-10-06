Richard H. Black, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. Black, 80, of Warren, passed away early Sunday morning, October 6, 2019, at Community Skilled Health Care Center in Warren.

He was born February 25, 1939 in Warren, a son of Harold and Evelyn (Weston) Black.

Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. After his discharge from the service, he was employed as a truck driver and customer service representative with the Warren City Water Department for more than 30 years, prior to retiring.

He married the former Susie F. Markley on November 20, 1987. They shared almost 32 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Richard loved music and played the drums with several local bands over the years. He was the type of person that couldn’t go anywhere without seeing someone he knew and striking up a conversation. His greatest joy was his family, whom he dearly loved.

Besides his wife, Richard is survived by four children, Richard J. Black, of Warren, Robert Black, of Niles, Colleen (John) O’Hara, of Columbus and Kim McQuaid, of Missouri. He also leaves behind a stepdaughter, Patricia (Kevin) Jenkins, of Milan, Michigan; a stepson, Douglas Cribbs, of Warren; two brothers, Nelson Welke, of Warren and Patrick Welke, of Florida; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Linda Welke, of Warren.

Funeral arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.