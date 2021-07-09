Richard G. Ellers, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard G. Ellers, 93, of Warren, Ohio died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his home.



He was born August 22, 1927, in New Haven, Connecticut, to Frederick N. and Margaret M. (Valente) Ellers, the family later moved to upstate New York.



He graduated from Wilbur H. Lynch High School, Amsterdam, New York in May 1945 but skipped his graduation ceremony to enlist in the United States Navy, serving as a gunner’s mate on minesweepers in the Pacific Theater, reaching the Philippines and Japan. Taking advantage of the G.I. Bill, he studied at Kent State University’s school of Journalism, graduating in 1953.

He worked as a reporter and photographer for the Warren Tribune Chronicle from 1954-1965 and then for the Cleveland Plain Dealer until his retirement in 1992. His wide-ranging reporting beats included presidential political campaigns, science and nature, industry and human interest. Among the notable people he interviewed were astronaut and Senator John Glenn, President Lyndon B. Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Senator Henry “Scoop” Jackson and Oprah Winfrey.



Richard was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Warren, for which he served as an elder for many years.

He was an enthusiastic volunteer, including as a Jaycee, a Harding High School Band Parent, a member of Trumbull 100 and a docent for Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.



His many hobbies included amateur radio (as K8JLK), photography, woodworking, home repair, sailing, crossword puzzles and vegetable gardening. He completed the Trumbull County Master Gardner program in his 80s.



Richard is survived by his wife, Martha (McLaughlin) Ellers, whom he married in 1956; daughter, Elizabeth (Eugene Gulland) Ellers of Aldie, Virginia; son, Andrew Ellers of Lake Forest Park, Washington and granddaughter, Zoe Reay-Ellers.



Services will be held 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, where Rev. Betty Angelini will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.



In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the First Presbyterian Church or the Trumbull County Historical Society.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 11, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.