Richard E. Oller, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard E. Oller, 89, of Lordstown, Ohio passed away of natural causes Monday, May 18, 2020, at Continuing Healthcare Solutions of Niles.

He was born June 16, 1930, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Roy and Henrietta (Lawrence) Oller.

Richard retired from GE as a mechanical engineer and went on to fulfill his dream of becoming a farmer.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his daughters, Robin (Robert) Kuzenko of Cortland, Ohio and Kimberly Oller Dillon of Great Falls, Montana; sister, Ila Oller Murphy; grandchildren, Lisa, Victor, Stephanie and Matthew and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann (Godfrey) Oller and brother, DuWayne Oller.

In accordance with Richard’s wishes no services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Ave., Warren.

Material contributions can be made to the Kent State Trumbull Campus Scholarship Fund, 4314 Mahoning Ave. Warren, OH 44483 in Richard’s memory.