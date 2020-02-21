Richard Duane Walters, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Duane Walters of Howland, Ohio passed away, Wednesday, February 19, at Trumbull Regional Hospital.

Richard “Dick” was born October 19, 1928 in Warren, Ohio , the son of the late William S. and Iva Mae (Shumaker) Walters.

Dick was a June 1947 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. He attended Ohio State University and completed his education with La Salle Business School.

He was employed as an assistant to the auditor at Packard Electric. After leaving Packard he joined the CPA firm of Brooke, Baringer and Moffit. Dick eventually opened his own firm, Richard Walters & Company CPA, in 1960, first on Woodland Avenue and then he and his wife remodeled a home on N. Park Avenue, where he ran his business until retiring in 1980.

On December 18, 1949 he married his childhood sweetheart, Lotus and they enjoyed 70 years together.

Dick was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he served on the Financial and Audit Committee. He was currently a member of Howland United Methodist Church.

Dick was a 65 year member of Carroll F. Clapp Masonic Lodge, which merged with Cortland Lodge No. 529 F&AM.

Dick and Lotus enjoyed visiting historic cities, with their favorite being Williamsburg, Virginia. Always an Ohio State fan, he and Lotus enjoyed going to Columbus to see them play.

He leaves behind his wife, Lotus to cherish his memory, as well as, his good friend, Adam Ritchie.

A private service will take place and he will be laid to rest at Home Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to Akron Children’s Hospital, at Akron Children’s Hospital Foundation, One Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308, in his memory.

