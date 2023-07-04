WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard W. “Dick” Bees, 81, of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his home.

He was born October 19, 1941 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Paul Bees and the late Frances M. (Myers) Bees.

Richard was a graduate of New Castle High School.

He served his country in the United States Navy.

After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked as an x-ray technologist before moving to Ohio. He went on to work for American Welding and eventually retired from GM Lordstown. He was also proud of his roofing business, Bees Roofing, which he operated for 15 years.

On November 9, 1968 he married Mary Grace Belica and they spent the next 53 years happily married until her passing on April 22, 2022.

Richard enjoyed fishing, gardening, nature, reading and discovering and researching about treasures he found metal detecting. He enjoyed the arts and was a talented painter. Dick was a member of the Tri-county Metal Detecting Club and honorary member of the Knights of Columbus and also helped coach his son’s baseball team. Richard will be remembered as an intelligent, hardworking and generous person with a curious mind.

He is survived by his daughter, Tina Bees and son, Todd Bees; sister, Jane Johnson and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Mary Grace “Moe” Bees; sisters, Ruth, JoAnne and Jean, as well as, his parents.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor David R. Black will officiate and military honors will take place. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

