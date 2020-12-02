Richard C. Shafer, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard C. Shafer, 93, of Champion, Ohio, died Sunday morning, November 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born February 3, 1927, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late George W. Shafer and the late Minnie (Champlin) Shafer.

Richard was a January 1944 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. He attended Ohio State University for two quarters.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy Radar Training Program. He served during WWII aboard various destroyer escorts in the Atlantic area.

He returned to college in the fall of 1946, electing to attend the Youngstown College, known now as Youngstown State University, Engineering Program. He earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree in 1950.

He began working as an engineering technician in 1949 at the Youngstown Lamp Plant division of General Electric and for the next five years held various positions before being promoted to Ohio Lamp, where he held various engineering and supervisor positions until May of 1972, when he was promoted to the Austintown Coil Plant, retiring in 1987.

He married Beverly Ferguson on August 6, 1954 and celebrated 66 years of marriage this year.

He was a devoted father of four children, Becky (Dan) Richards of Atlanta, Georgia, Patty (Marty) Kinnavy of Charlotte, North Carolina, Richard of Warren, Ohio and Jolyn (Doug) Emerine of Champion, Ohio. He was also a devoted grandfather to eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ruth Pilcher of Kansas City.

Richard was a kind, gentle man with a dry sense of humor who will be missed dearly by his family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Service.