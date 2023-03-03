CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard C. Pananen, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Cortland, Ohio surrounded by family.

He was born in Ashtabula on October 3, 1939, to Carl and Angeline Pananen and spent his whole life in Warren before moving to Cortland in 2022.

Richard was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School in 1957.

After graduation, he worked at Ohio Lamp before spending the remainder of his career at Packard Electric.

Richard met his wife, Joyce, in 1956 and they were married on August 31, 1962.

He loved drawing, working on cars, tinkering, traveling, sitting at the lake, spending time with his family and was an active participant at Believers Church for many years.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Diane Taylor (Robert) and Trish Mikulan; his grandchildren, Russell Love (Allie), Richard Love (Heidi), Alexis James, Jordan James, Jeremy James and Kaitlyn James and his great-grandchildren, Aleena Love, Cecelia Love, Teagan Love, and Milo Love.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl; his mother, Angie; his daughter, Suzanne James and son-in-law, Mark Mikulan.

A funeral will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Services on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., prior to the service.

He will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or cards, a donation can be made to the Warren Family Mission. Richard was a frequent volunteer and contributor to the Mission over the years.

