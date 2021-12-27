WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard B. Cox, 54, of Warren, Ohio passed away at home on December 23, 2021.

He was born January 13, 1967 in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Charles Cox Sr.and the late Jacqueline (O’Donell) Cox.

On January 31, 2002, he married Deetra “Dee” Scarpaci who survives.

Richard was a over the road truck driver for over 25 years most recently with Van Wyk Trucking.

When he was younger he enjoyed riding his Harley, playing pool and fishing. He loved older cars and liked to put models of them together.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Deetra “Dee” Cox of Warren, Ohio, daughters, Diana and Darla Greathouse, Brianne Haag and Marissa Cox, sister, Mary Binion, brothers, Jess and Charles Cox, Jr. and also four grandsons, three granddaughters, with one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.