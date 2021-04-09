Richard Arnold Jones, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Arnold Jones, 85, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



He was born January 27, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Mark B. Jones and the late Mary Eberle Jones.



Richard graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and went on to serve as a radioman in the U.S. Army in the late 1950s.

He was employed at the Taylor Winfield Corporation in Warren.

He was a member of the Cortland Church of Christ. Richard had a quiet demeanor and a deep faith.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a passion for the outdoors.



Surviving are three sisters, Marjorie Ullom of Warren, Marion (John) Scott of Cortland and Marilyn (Lonnie) Anderson of Hephzibah, West Virginia, along with several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Terry B. Siverd will officiate and military honors will be observed. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.



Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.



Due to the current health situation, masks are required and social distancing protocols should be observed.



Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.



The family requests that material contributions be made to the Cortland Church of Christ, 2330 Bazetta Road, Warren, OH 44481, in his memory.

