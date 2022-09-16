WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Allen Yeakel, Sr., 71 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 10, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Ralph S. and Betty (Flynn) Yeakel.

Richard was a 1969 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He attended both Second Christian and Believers Church.

Richard was an electrician with Dietrich for over 25 years.

On November 20, 1970, he married the former Deborah M. Isler. They shared 51 years of marriage and many wonderful memories until her passing December 20, 2021.

Richard enjoyed working on cars, tinkering on things, playing the guitar and was a Star Trek fan.

He is survived by his son, Richard Allen Yeakel, Jr. of Denton, Texas; daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Wells of Springville, California; sister, Barbara (Bob) Booth of Champion, Ohio; grandchildren, Chad Yeakel, Scott Tenney, Karmen, Korey and Courtney Wells and great-grandchildren, Audrianna and Conner.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Yeakel; brother, Charles Yeakel and sister, Donna Moran.

A combined memorial service will be held for Richard and Deborah, whose service was delayed due to Covid, on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may gather from 1:00 p.m. until service time.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 18 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.