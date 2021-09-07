Richard A. Shockey, Warren, Ohio



WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Shockey, 63, of Willowick, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at University Hospitals Lake West Medical Center.



He was born March 5, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late William D. and Blanche M. (Willaman) Shockey.



Richard was employed as a machinist at Lokring Technology for years.



He is survived by his mother, Blanche M. Shockey; daughter, Sara (Frank) Stropkey of Perry, Ohio; son, Neil (Liz) Shockey of Willoughby, Ohio; brother, William R. “Randy” Shockey of Cortland, Ohio and sister, Pamela L. (Christopher) Stephenson of Warren, Ohio.



He was preceded in death by his father.



A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Sager Memorial Park Chapel, where Chaplain Dan Tayman will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.



Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.









A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.