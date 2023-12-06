WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Sember, 77, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

He was born July 11, 1946, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Anthony and Frances (Farnen) Sember.

Richard was employed as a draftsman autocad operator for over 30 years, retiring from Aerotech Mechanical Contractors.

He loved freehand painting, woodworking, feeding the birds and squirrels, and fishing. Richard was a member of St. Williams Church.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte (Murray) Sember of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Rebecca Sember-Izsak of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; stepchildren, Joseph C. Toth of Georgetown, Texas, Jeffrey M. Toth of DeLand, Florida, and Carol M. (Timothy) Timko of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Joanne Alpern, Linda Carlberg, Nancy (Michael) Zinski, Donna (David) Linder, and Patricia McLeod; grandchildren, Stephen, Shawnna, Emily (Brian), Kirstin (Luke), and Jared (Ashley); and great-grandchildren, CJ, Alexa, Kylee, Lacee, Jaxson, and Parker.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

