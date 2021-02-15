Richard A. Gill, Lordstown, Ohio



LORDSTOWN, Ohio- Richard A. Gill, 75, of Lordstown, died Thursday evening, February 11 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.



He was born June 18, 1945 in Warren, a son of Blair A. and Mabel (Garlock) Gill.



Richard was a 1965 graduate of Lordstown High School.

He then entered the U.S. Army Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1971.

He worked for General Motors in Lordstown doing various jobs for 38 years, prior to retiring.



He is survived by two brothers, Arthur Gill of Girard and Roger (Barbara) Gill of Champion and a sister, Eleanor Gill of Lordstown, with whom he made his home. He also leaves behind two nieces, Moira (Brad) Pouls and Debra Scott; two great-nephews, Collin (Chloe) Gill and Michael (Cassie) Scott; a great-niece, Felicia Scott and three great-great-nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Jeanne Gill.



Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, in the chapel at the Lordstown Cemetery, with burial to immediately follow.



Arrangements for Mr. Gill are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

