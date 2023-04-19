WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Arbogast, 85, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home.

He was born June 14, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late William “Ralph” and the late Anna Mae (Pritner) Arbogast.

Richard graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He retired as a supervisor in the 12 inch mill at Copperweld Steel Corporation after 36 years. Richard was a 32nd degree Mason of the Carroll F. Clapp Lodge F&AM.

He enjoyed camping, traveling, NASCAR and was a fan of all the Cleveland sports teams.

He is survived by his wife, Karen I. Arbogast of Pennsylvania; son, William Richard Arbogast of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Wendy (Michael) DeAngelis of Warren, Ohio, Cynthia Hancharik of Warren, Ohio and Robyn Arbogast of Cleveland, Ohio; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Suzanne (Robert) Riffle of Holly Hill, Florida; and brother, Thomas L. (Karen) Arbogast of Tucson, Arizona.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Richard Slovinsky and stepdaughter, Nicole Slovinsky-Smith.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services. Cremation has taken place.

Inurnment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.