MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rhonda Lee Davis, 53 of McDonald, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born February 10, 1969 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Gordon Sexton and Joyce (Baker) Sexton.

She graduated from Kent State Trumbull Campus with a BSN-RN in nursing.

She most recently worked as an RN at Community Skilled Nursing.

Rhonda attended North Mar Church.

She enjoyed making custom shirts for friends and family. Rhonda also liked going to the races with her husband. She was an avid Steelers and Ohio State football fan. She loved animals and spending time with her family.

Rhonda is survived by her mother, Joyce Sexton; husband, David Davis of McDonald; sister, Renee Sexton of Warren and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon Sexton.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the North Mar Church.

There will be visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the service at North Mar Church on Tuesday, Hanuary 17, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

