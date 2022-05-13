CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rhoda “Ruth” Montellese, 96, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Hospice House.

She was born September 24, 1925, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Rhoda (Spencer) Butler.

Ruth was a longtime member of SCOPE, enjoyed playing Bingo and taking walks but most of she had a great love for her family and the time they spent together.

She is survived by her sons, David Vincent (Hazel) Montellese of Cleveland, Ohio and William V. (Sherri) Montellese of Sebring, Ohio; daughter, Teresa S. (Nunziato) DeLuca of Champion, Ohio; sister, Vicky DeVault of Champion, Ohio; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vido T. Montellese, whom passed away December 4, 1996 and seven sisters.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

