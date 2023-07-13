WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rhiannon Namish, 37 of Warren, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at her home.

She was born December 19, 1985, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of James Robert Namish and Charlotte (Squires) Namish.

Rhiannon was a 2005 graduate of Harding High School and pursed her dream as an actress in Hollywood.

She enjoyed watching movies, reading, socializing with the deaf world, cooking especially her buffalo dip but above all she loved spending time with her son, nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her father, James Robert Namish; mother, Charlotte (Squires) Namish of Cortland, Ohio; son, Antonio Namish; sister, Connie Namish and brother, Michael Namish.

She was preceded in death by her son, TJ.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

