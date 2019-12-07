Rev. Clyde Allen Cooper, Louisville, Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Clyde Allen Cooper, 74, of Louisville, Ohio, formally of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Green Meadows Health/Wellness in Louisville, Ohio.

He was born December 16, 1944, in Garrettsville, Ohio, a son of the late Curtis Eugene Cooper and the late Mabel (Wilmot) Cooper.

On December 20, 1963, Clyde was united in marriage to the former Barbara Burns. They shared 56 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a graduate of Chalker High School and was employed as a Pastor at the Riceville Church of the Nazarene. He served the Lord faithfully for 40 years in various churches across Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Clyde’s loving memory will be cherished by his wife, Barbara Cooper; four daughters, Annette (James) Puckett of Dallas, Texas, Lynnette (David) Durell of Glen Carbon, IL, Yvonne Cooper of Canton, Ohio and Christine (Ross) Prisby of Rootstown, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren and ten brothers and sisters.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Geoffrey Cooper, assisted by Jim Puckett will officiate.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.