Reuben Geoffrey Marks, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reuben Geoffrey Marks, 35, of Warren, died unexpectedly, Monday morning, May 24, which would have been his late father’s 75th birthday.



“Geoffrey” as he was affectionately known, was born February 8, 1986 in Warren, a son of Lawrence Clark, Sr. and Linda Kay Marks.



He attended LaBrae High School and the Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Art Institute in Pittsburgh.

He had previously worked as a machinist for the LB Foster Co. in Niles.



Geoffrey enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, gaming, spending time with his family and friends and he was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. His greatest joy was being with his two young daughters, Natalie Kay Marks and Alexandria Jane Marks, who were the light of his life.



Besides his mother and daughters, Geoffrey is survived by two brothers, Nicolas (Amanda) Marks of Warren and Jason (Tayla) Marks of Davenport, Florida. He also leaves behind four aunts, Cheryl Marks of Warren, Monica Winford of Youngstown, Ruby Marks of Davenport, Florida and Elaine Smith of Warren and a host of cousins and dear friends.



He was preceded in death by his father; an uncle, Stanley Marks and an aunt, Vivian Morgan.



Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren with Apostle Martin L. Griffin officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services from Noon – 1:00 p.m. Face masks and social distancing protocols are still in place.



