Relda Evone McKimmie, Southington, Ohio – Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Relda Evone McKimmie, 82, of Southington, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Country Club Rehabilitation in Newton Falls.

She was born January 7, 1937, in Silver Hill, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Sherl Elwood Chambers and the late Trudy Hartley.

Relda graduated from Champion High School.

She went on to become an ordained minister holding services at many area nursing homes.

Relda was an active member of the Warren Revival Center where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School for over 50 years. She also served as the president for the Warren Women’s Aglow.

Relda was an avid Cleveland sports fan and loved watching games on TV with her husband Gerry but most of all she loved just spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 62 years, Gerry McKimme of Southington, Ohio whom she married October 29, 1956; a daughter, Brenda (P.C. Torres) McKimmie of Southington, Ohio; a son, Gary (Jennifer) Lee McKimmie of Southington, Ohio; four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Kyle) Macrinos Sersich, Johnathan Macrinos, Alexis Wilkoski and Darwin Wilkoksi and her two great-grandchildren, Kendra Wilkoski and Vincent Sersich. Also surviving are her siblings; brother, Sherwood (Roxie) Chambers of Clarkston, Michigan; a sister, Tammy (Robin) Batemen of Champion, Ohio; a stepsister, Linda Cain and four stepbrothers, Larry, Roger, Ronald and Gary Koon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Dorothy Koon and her brother, Ronald Chambers.

Funeral services will be held at the Warren Revival Center on Monday, July 8 at 6:00 p.m.

Friends may call an hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will take place privately in the Southington Graham Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to the Warren Revival Center, 4400 West Market Street, Leavittsburg, OH 44430 in Relda’s memory.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Country Club Nursing Home and Ohio Living Hospice for the amazing care they gave to Relda over the last few years.