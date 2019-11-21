Regis F. Lutz, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regis F. Lutz, 99, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones at his home.

He was born July 3, 1920, in Leavittsburg, Ohio, the youngest of six children, a son of the late John Henry Lutz and the late Theresa Dorothy (Eschman) Lutz.

On October 8, 1949, he married the former Marion Ford. They have shared over 70 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Regis was a dairy, beef and grain farmer all of his life, retiring at the age of 91. Regis sold milk to Warren Sanitary Dairy and Warren Milk Marketing. He received the following awards: Farmer of the Year for the state of Ohio and other dairy awards. Regis also worked at the Ravenna Arsenal during construction and the WPA.

He was a member of St. Mary and St. Joseph Catholic church.

Regis was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with his family.

His loving memory will be cherished by his wife, Marion Lutz of Warren, Ohio; children, Elaine Snyder of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Raymond (Carol) Lutz of Lordstown, Ohio, Norma Harned of Cortland, Ohio, Loretta (Andre) Tabor of Bennington, Nebraska, Harvey (Dolly) Lutz of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Margaret Joines of Newton Falls, Ohio, Patricia (Carl) Sons of Haines City, Florida and Regina (Ronald) Whitsel of Leavittsburg, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Regis was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Larry Lutz will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the funeral home.

The family requests any material contributions be made to All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building 1, Suite 101 Canfield, OH 44406, in his memory.

