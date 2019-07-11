Regina Gail Lew, Bristolville, Ohio – Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina Gail Lew, 63, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, surrounded by her family at Hospice House.

She was born December 31, 1955, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the daughter of the late James Franklin and Ruth Ann (Pounds) Austin.

On February 6, 1981, Regina married Lloyd Lew. They have shared 38 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Regina was a dispatcher for a trucking company.

She enjoyed sewing blankets, going to garage sales and shopping for antique chickens. Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Memories of Regina will be cherished by her husband, Lloyd Lew of Bristolville, Ohio; daughters, Tammy (Keith) Elliott of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Billie Jean Russell of Cleveland, Ohio and Heather (Jim) Morgan of Newton Falls, Ohio; sons, Frank (Carolyn Barnett) Henderson of Windham, Ohio and Matthew (Jessica) Lew of Champion, Ohio; sisters, Debbie Smithley of Windham, Ohio and Charlene Austin of Southington, Ohio; brother, Grant Austin of Champion, Ohio; 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Regina was preceded in death by her twin sister, Virginia Whitehair and brothers, Calvin and Donnie Austin.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Rodney Mullins will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday, July 15 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 12 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.