Rebecca King Torreance, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca King Torreance, 80, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Eagle Pointe Rehabilitation and Living Center in Orwell.

She was born January 12, 1940, in Mesopotamia, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Nina Ellen Jordon King.

Rebecca retired from Flambeau Corporation in Middlefield as a press operator.

She attended the Mesopotamia United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, crocheting and making crafts. Rebecca loved life and enjoyed making people laugh. Her kindness and generosity will be remembered by all who knew her. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She loved to display her large snowman collection. Most of all, she loved giving gifts.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, Frank King of Cortland, John Swonger of North Bloomfield and William (Tabitha) Torreance of Mesopotamia; her loving daughters, Becky (Delmar) Priddy of North Bloomfield and Donna (Bill) Reams of Concord, Ohio; her beloved sister, Gwen Manross of Jackson, New Jersey; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, as well as her close friend, Tina Byler .

She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Audrey Barto, Eloise Centner and Jaunita Finney.

Services will be private.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

Interment will be in the Mesopotamia Township Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.