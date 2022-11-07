WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca “Becky” Kunkel, 75, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was born July 9, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert and F. Jane (Erwin) Jones.

Becky was a proud 1965 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She also graduated from Robert Morris College in Coropolis, Pennsylvania with a degree in secretarial studies.

She had been previously employed at Coppereweld Steel Corp. in the sales department. She later joined the family business Kunkel Florist and Gifts, Inc. in the capacity of Vice President and Secretary from which she retired.

Becky had been a member of National Secretaries Association. She also was a member of Sigma Phi Sorority.

She enjoyed travel especially to many casinos throughout the country. She also enjoyed the winter months at her home in Summerfield, Florida.

She is survived by her husband, John Kunkel of 53 years; son, Christopher Kunkel of Sugarland, Texas; granddaughter, Samantha of Baytown, Texas and great-grandson, Finn.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Dr. Gerald Gammon will officiate. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., prior to the service.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

