Raymond Scott Duncan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Scott” Duncan, 57, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 5:20 p.m. at St. Joseph Warren Hospital after a battle with cancer.

He was born March 18, 1964 in Austin, Texas, a son of the late Austin Duncan and the late Martha Woolweaver.



He was a graduate of McDonald High School and worked previously at Glunt Industries for 23 years.

He is survived by his sons, Brandon Lee Duncan and Dalton James Duncan; daughter, Noelle Lynn Duncan; his spouse, Jennifer (Hendrickson) Duncan, as well as Brendon Pitts and Jonathan Duncan, his adopted sons.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



A memorial service will be held at the First Community Church of Leavittsburg on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. where Pastor John Jaros will officiate.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Raymond Scott Duncan please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.