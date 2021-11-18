Raymond Leonard Jaskiewicz, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Leonard Jaskiewicz, 89, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at his home.

He was born May 7, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Leo and Eleanor Wasinski.

On June 14, 1952 he married Dorothy V. Kasprowicz and they spent 59 years together until her passing on February 13, 2012.

He worked as an electrician and owned and operated County Line Auto Wrecking for over 30 years.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

Raymond loved cars, going to cars shows and he owned and built many street rods during his life. He was a long time member of Trumbull County Street Rods.

He is survived by his son, Raymond A. (Patty) Jaskiewicz, of Warren, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Dorothy V. (Kasprowicz) Jaskiewicz and sisters, Esther Jaskiewicz and Leona Flynn.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call prior to the service, from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

