GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond L. Villers, 66, of Girard, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home.

He was born June 23, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Robert R. and the late Mildred E. (Manes) Villers.

Raymond earned his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

He retired as a security guard for Kmart after 35 years of service and later worked in the produce department at Giant Eagle.

He attended Grace Fellowship Church.

He loved reading, history and his cat, Anna.

Raymond is survived by his brother, Robert (Maggie) Villers of Warren, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Megan Villers of Califorina, Robert (Kelley) Villers of Maryland, James Luonuansuu, Robert Luonuansuu and Laurie Groghan and nine great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lauralee Baughman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

