Raymond L. Freeman, Bristolville, Ohio

June 16, 2021

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond L. Freeman died on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

He was born on January 31, 1939.

His final resting place will be at Sager Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.

