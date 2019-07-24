Raymond James Travers, Leavittsburg, Ohio – Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond James Travers, 78, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 2, 1941, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late James N. and Marie (Dziama) Travers.

On October 15, 1966, he married the former Carol Stroup. They have shared 52 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School and a veteran of the United States Navy.

Raymond was a member of First Community Church of Leavittsburg, where he was Chairman of the church board and the pitcher for the church softball team.

He was a past member of the Leavittsburg Athletic Club and past LaBrae school board member. Over the years, Raymond was very active with the LaBrae athletics, where he ran chains for the LaBrae football team and coached fifth and sixth grade basketball.

Raymond was an Eastwood mall walker and was part of Silver Sneakers at St. Joe’s at the mall. He was an avid Civil War history buff and enjoyed reading about history. In his pastime, he enjoyed watching Ohio State Buckeyes and all of the Cleveland teams.

Raymond’s memory will be cherished by his wife, Carol Travers of Leavittsburg, Ohio; daughters, Kathleen (Craig) Niess of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Julie (Sean) Krueger of Indianapolis, Indiana and Barbara (Glendon) Fetterolf of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandchildren, Sophia and Nathan Krueger and Caroline and Claire Niess and brother, Frank (Joan) Travers of Champion, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at First Community Church of Leavittsburg, where Pastor John Jaros will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the First Community Church of Leavittsburg and also one hour prior to the service on Monday, July 29 at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests any material contributions be made to the First Community Church of Leavittsburg.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

