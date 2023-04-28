AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Howard Chandler “PAPA Pepsi”, 69 of Austintown, Ohio, formerly of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Woodlands at Austinwoods.

He was born October 11, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Howard J. and the late Mary (Bolden) Chandler.

Ray was a 1971 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was employed as a mail handler at USPS for 30 years.

He is survived by his daughters, Brandy Chandler of Lewisville, Texas, Stacie (Brian) Heinz and Tracie (Steve Deak) Chandler, both of Austintown, Ohio and Jammie (Michael) Clark of McKinney, Texas; former wife and mother of his children, Candy L. Brom; sister, Jeanette Nadzan of Cortland, Ohio; grandchildren, Lexie, Billy, Haileigh, Samantha, Sophia, Audie, Chloe, Hunter, Stone and Archer and great-grandchildren, Clementine and Spencer.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private service will be held.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

