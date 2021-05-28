Raymond Glenn Hall, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Glenn Hall, 68, of Champion, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at University Hospital of Cleveland.



He was born November 29, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Raymond Paul Hall and Glenna M. (Sigler) Hall.



On August 11, 1973, he married the former Barbara Swiger and they have shared 47 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.



He was a 1972 graduate of Champion High School.

Raymond enjoyed fishing, feeding the birds and was an avid hunter. He loved to grill and was known for his BBQ ribs and jerky.



Raymond was employed as a take off person at Tarkett in Chagrin Falls for the last 13 years and previously worked for Johnson Rubber for 30 years.



He is survived by his mother, Glenna M. (Sigler) Hall of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; wife, Barbara J. (Swiger) Hall of Champion, Ohio; sons, Rob (Kellie) Hall of Jacksonville, Florida and Cliff (Ashley) Hall of Louisville, Ohio; brothers, David P. (Judy) Hall of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, Ronald E. Hall of Champion, Ohio and George A. (Heather) Hall of Franklin, Pennsylvania; sister, Glenda R. Hall of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; grandchildren, Kiersten (Isaac Swain) Hall, LCPL Craig Hall USMC, RaeLynn, Adysen and Paysen Hall; great-grandson, Anakin Swain and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Paul Hall.



Services will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., at the funeral home.



Private interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.



Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.



