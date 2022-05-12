WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond F. Smithberger, Sr., 69, of Warren, Ohio passed Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home.

He was born June 26, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Francis Leo and Nellie (Savage) Smithberger.

On March 5, 1972, he married the former Virginia Lyons. They have shared fifty years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Raymond was a construction worker with Glenwood Engineering.

He enjoyed watching, playing and coaching sports, fishing, being outdoors, country music and playing horseshoes, but above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dog Ruby.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Smithberger of Warren, Ohio; children, Ray (Tammy) Smithberger, Jr. of Vienna, Ohio, Roger (Elizabeth) Smithberger of Warren, Ohio, Randy Smithberger of Warren, Ohio, Tammy Lyons of Niles, Ohio, Regina (Clayton) Fisher of Warren, Ohio and Brian (Jennifer) Smithberger of Newton Falls, Ohio; sisters, Linda (Mike) and Rose; brother, David (Lisa); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Steve Smithberger; sister, Donna and brother, Mike.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.