LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond A. Lickwar, 88, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Gillette Nursing Home, Warren, Ohio, from complications of Alzheimer’s.

Raymond was born on February 16, 1935 in Niles, Ohio, to Michael and Mary Jakubic Lickwar.

He started his education at First Street School, attended West Junior in Warren, and graduated from Lordstown High School in 1952.

Following graduation, he served four years in the United States Air Force.

Raymond’s work career started as a young boy with a paper route on Tod Avenue with his brother, Michael. He worked at Warren Slag, Gerbasi Plumbing, Miles Auto Body and as a Warren City fireman. He was very proud of the fact that he was the 71st person hired at the new General Motors plant in Lordstown in 1966 as a tool and die repairman, retiring in 1996.

He also served on the Trumbull County Democratic Party precinct committee for many years. He was a long-time member of the Slovak Club. He was a proud father and grandfather, an avid golfer with a hole in one and an avid bowler with a 300 game. He was a lover of classic cars, having owned several Corvettes. He took great pleasure in his countless friends, time spent at Jack’s Lake in Canada for many years and yearly vacations to Geneva-on-the-Lake, golf trips and the home he built for his family on Eagle Creek Road in Leavittsburg.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marylou Romack Lickwar; also surviving are children, Carol Lickwar Gysegem of Warren, Michelle Lickwar Kovach (Frank) of Garrettsville, Laura Lickwar-Kilpatrick (Todd) of Howland, James R. Lickwar (Phoebe) of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Dylan Wistar of Warren, Claire Gysegem of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Lake Lickwar-Kilpatrick of Lakewood, Travis Gysegem of Covington, Kentucky and Ella and Oliver Lickwar of Austin, Texas; also surviving Raymond are his sister, MaryAnne Lickwar Kilbert of Lordstown and many nieces and nephews.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Michael and Gerald and a grandson, Charles Wistar.

No services will be held.

The family asks that donations in Raymond’s memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

Caring and professional arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent at carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.