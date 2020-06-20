Raymond Alan Copeland, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Alan Copeland, 62, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Hospice House.

He was born September 7, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Raymond Sankey Copeland and the late Audrey Esther (Webb) Copeland. On April 8, 1989, he married Dorothy J. Drotar.

He was a graduate of Champion High School class of 1976, and worked for General Motors Lordstown for 30 years. He also had his own upholstery business, Copeland Upholstery, for the last 43 years.

Raymond enjoyed baking, cooking, eating and going up to the cabin on Jacks Lake in Canada.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dorothy J. Copeland of Cortland, Ohio; sister, Bernice Copeland of Cleveland, Ohio; brother, Alva Copeland of Champion, Ohio; nephew, Richard Copeland of Cleveland, Ohio; nieces, Jennifer (James) Peace of Champion, Ohio and Beth (Todd) Gettig of Bainbridge, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Hope Copeland.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Dave Luther will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, and also one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, June 24. Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Due to the current pandemic, the family requests masks to be worn and social distancing to be observed.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 22, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.