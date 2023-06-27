NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray R. Rosenberger, 97, of Niles, Ohio passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at his home.

He was born miraculously on June 6, 1926, in Granite City, Illinois, the son of the late Daniel Rosenberger and the late Nina Moss Mechling.

Ray married Helen M. Billeter, the love of his life, on July 15, 1947.

Ray was a veteran of the US Navy serving from 1944 to 1946 during WWII.

Ray owned & operated RR Flooring & Wall Covering in Warren for 40 years.

He was a 32nd degree Mason affiliated with the Niles McKinley Lodge #794 F&AM and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding, scuba diving and skiing. Other memberships and affiliations include: the Vienna Fish & Game club, president of the Warren Men’s Exchange club, Explorer Scout leader with the First Christian Church, where four of his young men achieved the rank of “Eagle Scout”. Ray was also the Boxing Commissioner of Trumbull and Mahoning Counties during his two son’s championship reigns.

He is survived by a daughter, Terri; a son, Greg “Rusty”; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; son, Ray “Razor”; two brothers, Curtis and Thomas; and three sisters, Beulah, Pauline and Mildred.

Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Crown Hill Burial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.