Ray Lloyd Rowlands, Jr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray Lloyd Rowlands, Jr., 74, of Niles, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born January 17, 1947 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a son of the late Ray Lloyd Sr.and Margaret (Revak) Rowlands.

He married the former Mary Davies on January 4, 1971.



He was a graduate of East Liverpool High School and was employed as a Electronics Technician and a musician.

Ray was a veteran of Vietnam and served as a Sergeant in the United States Army.



Ray enjoyed music and electronics. He loved his family, and enjoyed spending time with them.



Ray is survived by his wife, Mary Rowlands of Niles, Ohio; son, Jeff (Vicki) Rowlands of Hubbard, Ohio; daughters, Tammy (Carl) Brown of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Cheryl (Alfred) York of Cortland, Ohio; son, Ray Rowlands, III of Niles, Ohio; brothers, Robert (Carol) Rowlands of Tennessee and David Rowlands of Kinsman, Ohio, 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., where pastor Luke Oskin will officiate.

Friends may call Monday, May 10, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in West View Cemetery in Vernon, Ohio.

