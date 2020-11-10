Ray Kittle, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray Kittle Jr., 96, of Warren, Ohio passed away on November 8, 2020 at Washington Square Healthcare.

He was born May 13, 1924 in Weston, West Virginia, a son of the late Ray Kittle Sr.and Ocie McCauley. On November 3 1945 he married Anna Waldeck and they spent the next 71 years together until her passing on June 16, 2017.

Ray served his country honorably in the US Army during the Second World War. He received a Purple Heart with Bronze Leaf Cluster for injuries received in France and Italy, and the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, as well as 5 Battle Stars.

Ray was a member of the McKinley Community Church, as well as a 50 year member of the Cortland Masonic Lodge #529

Ray worked at Copperweld Steel for 30 plus years eventually retiring from his position in the offside pickle house. He was proud of the fact that he was retired longer than he worked. Ray and Anna spent 33 winters in Florida together.

He was well known for his rhubarb plants, which he gave freely, his cars which he kept immaculately clean, and his ability to talk to anyone. He and Anna golf together and would go square, round and ball room dancing together.

He is survived by his son, Gary W. (Jean) Kittle of Warren, Ohio, grandsons, Daniel (Ashley) Kittle of Waverly, Iowa and Joseph Floch of Paris, Texas, as well as great-grandson, Grant Kittle.

He was preceded in death by his wife Anna Kittle, brother, Paul Kittle, grandson, Nicholas Floch and great-grandson, Nicholas.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Champion Township Cemetery, where Rev. John H. Griffith will officiate.

Friends may call from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on November 12, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, OH. Military Honors will be accorded.

Please make memorial contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5000 E Market St, Warren, OH 44484, in Ray’s Memory.

