SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray A. Buxton, 71, of Southington, Ohio entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Hospice House, with his family by his side.

He was born December 19, 1950, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the son of the late Floyd Buxton and Clarice (Six) Buxton-Reed.

Ray graduated from New Vienna High School in 1969. He was a welder for 45 years.

He was known for his very generous heart and his strong work ethics. Ray enjoyed many outdoor activities over the years. Some of his favorite hobbies consisted of trapping, shooting, hunting, fishing, playing horseshoes chopping wood and gardening. He loved being a card shark and spending time with his wife.

Ray will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Joyce Buxton of Southington, Ohio. They shared a blended family of three daughters and three sons, Angela Moke, Charles Thomas, Richard Thomas, Thomas (Mariann) Thomas, Jennifer (Howard) Shoup and Jenny (Frank) Koupiaris; fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and sister, Barbara Howard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Anna Davis, Florena Hall and Allana Cline; brothers, Robert Buxton and Phillip Buxton; and granddaughter, Marlana Moke.

There will be a private celebration of life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.