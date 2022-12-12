WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – RaNyiah Julia Miller, 26, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

She was born February 29, 1996, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of David A. Lyons and Meka G. (Miller) Hameed.

RaNyiah was a 2021 graduate of TCTC and was studying psychology at Kent State University.

She was involved in many programs which included, the youth built program, book buddy at the library and volunteered at the Warren Family Mission during the holidays. RaNyiah enjoyed karaoke, teaching her son how to fish, going to concerts and mudding. She loved all types of music, enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. RaNyiah was a “free spirit” and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her mother, Meka G. (Hassan) Miller-Hameed of Warren, Ohio; father, David A. Lyons of Alexandria, Virginia; maternal grandmother, Renee Daniels of Warren, Ohio; maternal grandfather, Raymond Lloyd Stringer of California; son, Drayden Miller of Warren, Ohio; brother, Ramone Johnson of Columbus, Ohio; sisters, Raynelle (Levar) Shepard of Hanahan, South Carolina, Ryanne Miller of Warren, Ohio and Jacqui Short of Newport News, Virginia; sister-cousin, Lexiann Gill of Warren, Ohio and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Grace AME Church, where Pastor Shane Floyd will officiate. Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. prior to services at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.