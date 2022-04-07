GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randolph “Randy” James Szemenyei, Jr., 47 of Garresttsville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his home.

He was born January 19, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Randolph James Szemenyei, Sr. and Mary (Quniby) Szemenyei.

Randy was employed as a machine operator at Extrudex for 12 years.

He liked helping others, enjoyed life and loved his family.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Szemenyei of Garrettsville, Ohio; sister, Mary (Jeff) Wynns of Atwater, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

