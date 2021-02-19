Randall Lewis Jewell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall Lewis Jewell, 60, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



He was born August 7, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Keith Jewell and the late Patricia (Gill) Jewell.



He was employed at HEXPOL for years.

Randall enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and just being outdoors.



Randall is survived by his daughter, Valerie (Benjamin) Campbell of Dacono, Colorado; son, Ryan (Shauna) Jewell of Northglenn, Colorado; father, Keith Jewell of Champion, Ohio; granddaughter, Karlee Hagan; grandson, Ryker Campbell; brothers, Marty (Karen) Jewell of Southington, Ohio and William Jewell of Champion, Ohio and companion, Tina Brown.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia (Gill) Jewell.



Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. prior to services.



Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.



Due to the current mandate, masks are required and social distancing protocols should be observed.



