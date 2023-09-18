WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall C. Beckley, 60 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023, at his home.

He was born January 21, 1963, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Billy Eugene Beckley and the late Glenna H. Nutt Beckely.

Randall graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School.

He was employed as a sales consultant.

He was of the Christian faith.

He is survived by his son, Aaron Beckley of Warren, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wishes there will be no services or calling hours.

The arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 19 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.