Ramona Martha Hedrick, Champion, Ohio – Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ramona Martha Hedrick, 88, of Champion, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at her home.

She was born October 17, 1930, in Riverton, West Virginia, the daughter of the late John F. and Nola (White) Harper.

On October 14, 1950, she married William Brian Hedrick. They shared 68 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

She was a 1949 graduate of Circleville High School.

Ramona enjoyed sewing, crocheting, working puzzles and flowers, especially red roses.

Ramona’s memory will be cherished by her husband, William Brian Hedrick of Champion, Ohio; son, Ken W. Hedrick of Champion, Ohio; two daughters, Carolyn (David) Stassin of Champion, Ohio and JoAnn M. Baldwin of Bristolville, Ohio; grandchildren, Michelle, Brian, Sonya and Kirk and ten beloved great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four sisters, Vergie Harper, Grethel Burris, Beaula Lambert and Elsie Wilson and five brothers, Charles, Ward, Clem, Clarence and Woodrow Harper.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Ken Patrick and Pastor Ken Hopkins will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, OH.